Yaw Dabo ‘wows’ audience with dance moves on boat cruise in USA

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has displayed his dance prowess on a boat cruise while visiting the United States of America for a summer vacation to meet a new lover.



The actor made sure he left no stones unturned when he jammed to English songs being played while chilling on the boat cruise.



He captioned the video he shared on Instagram, “If you go to Rome, you do what the Romans do.”



While at it, he was surrounded by a group of white men and women who showed admiration for the Kumawood star’s dance moves.



In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, the diminutive Kumawood actor announced to the world that he was travelling to the United States of America to meet his lover.



According to the actor, he had been speaking with this lady from America and was going to meet her for the first time.



Dabo also bragged about the fact that he was able to purchase a business class ticket for himself.





