Yaa Pono parties with Hearts of Oak team after Super Clash victory

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Solomon Adu Antwi popular known as Yaa Pono could not keep his cool as he joined Accra Hearts of Oak to celebrate their outstanding 1-0 win against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak deservedly inflicted a 1-0 loss on their great rivals in a potential league title decider in Week 31 of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians won the encounter thanks to Daniel Barnieh’s second half-intelligent strike.



During the team’s celebration in the changing room, popular Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono was spotted in a jubilant mood, singing the club’s famous anthem together with former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye and other prominent members of the team.



The win has moved the Phobians three points clear above Asante Kotoko with three games to end the season.



Hearts of Oak need at least two victories from their remaining games to be crowned champions for the first time in eleven years.



