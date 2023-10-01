Yaa Pono angry as his song pops up on Ken Agyapong’s campaign platform without consent

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician, Yaa Pono, has expressed disappointment after discovering that his popular song “Obiaa Wo Ne Master” was used without his consent on Kennedy Agyapong's campaign platform.



The song's lyrics contain Kennedy Agyapong's name and have since been his favorite.



This perhaps triggered his decision to groove to it during the campaign.



The NPP flagbearer aspirant after a successful walk was ushered to the stage with the song.



He jammed to the part where his name was mentioned amidst cheers from the crowd.



However, Yaa Pono who is displeased with the development has voiced his concerns on Twitter.



“Why my song being used for the campaign without my notice, @honkenagy this not kul.”



See the post below:



