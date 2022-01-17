You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 17Article 1446175

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Yaa Jackson drops fresh 'bathroom' photo

Actress cum singer Maame, Maa Yaa Konadu Jackson aka Yaa Jackson is back into the news space with yet another mind-blowing photo from her bathroom.

The young talent who has in recent times been raising eyebrows with her steamy photos got fans talking again after she dropped this new photo that has her showing her nipples in a short wet blouse.

In a photo uploaded on her Instagram account on Sunday, Yaa Jackson was holding the hand shower while in a bathroom.

While uploading the steamy photo, Yaa Jackson added the caption: ‘Men don’t have a problem with providing for a woman. Men have a problem with a woman who can’t provide for HERSELF demanding a provider.”

