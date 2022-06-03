Xupa features Queci Bills, Mawake, Jah Dart on ‘Agbadza’

Music of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agbenu Chrissy Phoebus, known in showbiz circles as Xupa has recruited Queci Bills, Mawake and Jah Dart for his latest single ‘Agbadza’.



Released on May 27, 2022, the song produced by Gomezbeax is an Amapiano piece that talks about a failed attempt to fix a broken relationship.



“You know you don’t deserve me. You can’t do without me. Six months, why are you calling me. Don’t look at me as though I’m bad. And nobody can blame me. No, don’t blame me. I gave you my all but you thrashed it all. It was hard to admit but now, I feel better,” he sings.



Early this year, Xupa through ‘Life’ painted a picture of struggle, hope, belief, and optimism in the minds of the listener on solemn instrumentation dominated by the piano.



The Afro-pop/Afrobeats singer has an EP titled Son of Grace and is poised to chalk success in the music industry.



