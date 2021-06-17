Xandy Kamel had the nerve to label me an international prostitute? - Salma Mumin fires

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

• Salma Mumin has lambasted Xandy Kamel for spewing lies about her





• According to the actress, Xandy’s scandalous statements affected her so badly that she had to resort to slapping her with a lawsuit





•Salma has asked critics to tone down on the excessive criticisms



Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, has expressed bitterness at some damning allegations levelled against her by popular Angel TV presenter, Xandy Kamel.





It can be recalled that Salma Mumin sued Xandy Kamel, Angel TV, and one Kwartiorkor (a show panellist) for defamation of her character.





They were dragged to court by Salma for registering some unpleasant comments about her on their ‘Yenom Tea’ TV show.



Xandy among other things was said to have accused Salma of sleeping with older rich men for money and, presumably ‘foreign sugar daddies’.



But touching on how she felt after hearing such statements, Salma said;



“When I saw the video I was shocked. She doesn’t know me and I don’t know her. She doesn’t know what I do. Indirectly she was calling me a prostitute. Telling me I go whore in Dubai and all that. Is she serious? How can you say this about somebody you don’t know? That was the ‘deal breaker’ for me. I felt like people were taking my silence for granted”



“People think we are celebrities and we need to be talked about but honestly some of the things said are damaging. You carelessly talk about the person forgetting that she has got a family and people who look up to her. I’m also human and I have blood running through my veins so why will you say these damning things about me live on National Television? She told Classfm host, Nana Romeo.



