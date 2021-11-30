Xandy Kamel discredits claims of being dismissed by ABN

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Xandy debunks claims of dismissal by employers



Xandy Kamel praises her employers for being humane



Xandy hints at resuming work with ABN





Ghanaian actress and television personality Xandy Kamel has opposed dismissal claims reported by some media houses after marital complications with her husband, Kaninja.



Xandy Kamel in a 26 minutes clip she shared on her Instagram page disclosed reasons for her absence on the screens of Angel TV.



According to the actress who contradicted claims of her dismissal from the Angel Broadcasting Network where she worked with her husband Kaninja, she took a sick leave to heal after fallout with him in October



Xandy has reiterated that she wasn’t sacked.



“I’m still working with ABN; I’m still the host of Yenom tea; I’m still with Angel TV. That is what you need to understand. No one has sacked and neither have I been sacked. My employers are humane and considerate of other people.



“I asked for sick permission to heal myself, and that is what I have been granted. And by God’s Grace, I am getting better. Ignore the fake stories,” she said.



Xandy in October levelled some allegations against her husband.



She disclosed that Kaninja was cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend. The actress further intimated that she was being frustrated by her husband and girlfriend.



Xandy in the viral clip added that she was only going to leave her one-year-old marriage for the new lady in the picture if her husband does the needful by going to court to file for divorce.



