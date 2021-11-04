Xandy Kamel and husband allegedly suspended from Angel TV

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

• Xandy Kamel and husband have allegedly been relieved of their positions at Angel TV



• Xandy Kamel and Kaninja’s case currently handled by DOVVSU



• Xandy Kamel’s marital issues hit social media





Unconfirmed reports suggest that Xandy Kamel and her husband, Kaninja who are both employees of the Angel Broadcasting Network have been suspended from the company.



Various reports circulating on blogs and websites prove that Xandy Kamel and her husband whose marital problems have been splashed across the internet have temporarily been relieved of their duties.



A Ghanacelebrities.com report indicates that although the two have been suspended in the interim, they risk losing their jobs.



Parts of the report added that Xandy Kamel and her husband’s marital case is currently in the hands of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).



One can recall that Xandy Kamel disclosed on social media that her husband has fled home for months and is currently in the arms of his ex-girlfriend.



Following the development, Xandy Kamel who appears depressed and mentally drained has been asked to seek psychological help.



Although Xandy has also taken a time off social media, her husband who seems unbothered about the situation keeps sharing videos of himself on social media having a good time.





