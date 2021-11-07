You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 07Article 1396525

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

XYZ Broadcasting wins Emerging TV station at RTP Awards 2021

XYZ Broadcasting wins emerging tv station in Ghana at the just ended Radio and Television Personality(RTP) Awards 2021.

The 2021 edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards came off at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel on Saturday 6th November, 2021.

The event was organized by Big Event Ghana which saw hosts, journalists and celebrities grace the awards night.

XYZ broadcasting competed against DGN Tv, Max Tv, Angel Tv, Citi Tv, 4syte, Bryt Tv, Atinka Tv, Onua and Wontumi Tv.

KK Fosu, Tinny and others entertained the audience with spectacular performances.

