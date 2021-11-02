You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 02Article 1393324

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

X-Doe, Joe Frazier, Tic Tac, others to perform at Afrosamba Night Party

Ladies and Gentlemen!!

We are taking you back to the 90s!!!

It's the Afrosamba Night Party AKA Cherish Concert, happening live on the 20th of November right here inside the Zylofon Media Complex (East Legon).

Come and enjoy a VIP treat as you experience live band performances from your favourite acts like X-Doe, Joe Frazier, Tic Tac, Sas Squad, Okomfo Kwade3, Akatakyie, Okyeame Kwame and many more!!!

It's going to be fire!

Come let's take you down memory lane.

Remember, VIP tickets goes for 200GHC and Regular for 100GHC

Note: This event has limited tickets so get your tickets now by using this shortcode *713*33*80# or by downloading the Cityloop app by egotickets on your mobile appstore to get your tickets NOW!!!

