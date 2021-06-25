Wutah Kobby explains why he still uses ‘Wutah’ despite group split

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Award-winning Ghanaian singer/songwriter, Wutah Kobby, has explained to his fans why he still uses the name Wutah Kobby and not simply Kobby despite that the music group Wutah is no more.



Interviewed on the Ayekoo After-Drive show which is hosted by Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM, he intimated that his focus is not on the name because since his brand was built as Kobby Wutah, people still call and recognize him by that name.



Wutah Kobby believes that one’s works should identify him and not his name, therefore, “the works first and then whatever people want to call me or identify me by, they will”.



According to the musician, this is a journey, hence, if ever the need arises for him to change his name, he will do so.



Kobby added that another reason why he still adds Wutah to his name is that he is still a beneficiary of the defunct group and he still performs their songs when he is called for shows. He again hammered on the fact that he has given it a thought, hence when the right time comes, he will take off the name Wutah and stick to Kobby.



Wutah Kobby recently released his third studio album which consists of 18 songs and features other Ghanaian musicians like Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, Kurlsongx, Kwesi Swat, Bena Kay, and Comedian Waris.