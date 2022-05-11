'Wtf!’ – Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
E-Levy implementation takes off
Concerns raised over E-Levy implementation
Jessica Opare-Saforo not happy about E-Levy
Celebrities continue to express resentment at the implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) with one of the latest being Jessica Opare-Saforo, a former broadcaster and YouTuber.
In a tweet on May 10, 2022, sighted by GhanaWeb, Jessica Opare-Saforo could not believe she had to pay GH¢13.50 for a GH¢500 transaction.
“Sent 500ghc using my bank app to someone this morning. I was charged Ghc 13.50 for the transaction. WTF! Hmmm,” her tweet read.
Actress Lydia Forson also shared her experience while replying Jessica's tweet.
She said: "Bought electricity yesterday and went through the same, paid Gh 7 to the platform charge ( using the app) and GH 9 in Elevy. Then a deduction of GH 7 for the electrify I paid for. So GH 23 for getting light. It might not be anything to some, but ALOT to me."
Earlier, actress Yvonne Nelson expressed concern over the implementation of the E-Levy. She mentioned that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “lured Ghanaians” with “big English” during the election campaign and appears to have failed voters who had the conviction that he was very much concerned about addressing the plights of the ordinary Ghanaian and making life better.
