Worst day of my life – Ghanaian event organizer laments unfair treatment in Togo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian event organizer, Van Calebs has lamented what he deems to be a hellish experience he encountered in an attempt to stage a big event in Togo.



The show dubbed “Black Friday’ was billed to serve patrons great entertainment with the merging of music, fashion and sports.



With a host of Ghanaian and Togolese artistes lined up for the event, expectations and confidence were high within the camp of Van Calebs and his team that the Palais de Congress event center was going to be filled to capacity.



But despite the presence of Ghanaian celebrities like Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, Patapaa, Chief One, Jah Phinga and a host of A-list Togolese artistes and entertainers, the auditorium was almost empty and organizers had to wave the charge and make it a free event in order to get people into the auditorium.



Van Calebs described the development as “the worst day of my life”.



According to him, the objective of the show was to contribute to the revival of entertainment in Togo but the local promoters whom he trusted and invested in to market the event sabotaged him.



“I had to personally start bringing in people to enjoy the show for free. The Togo people felt threatened that we were gonna make it big so they sabotaged our show . I cried all night.



“Investing into entertainment in Togo is worst than entering hell fire. As a person with over a decade of experience in the event and advertising industry, this has been my worst experience so far, “he bemoaned.