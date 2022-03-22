Worshipping God and staying committed to his word is not an easy task – Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Celebrated Television personality Berla Mundi has raised questions about the difficulty in worshipping God and staying true to his word.



However, she believes that Grace abounds and it pays to stay steadfast in the lord.



The television personality made this known in a post shared on her social media.



“Worshipping God and staying committed to His word is not an easy task, but Grace abounds…. May you remain steadfast in your quest to have a personal relationship with Him.”



One cannot tell if the celebrated media personality is facing difficulty in staying steadfast in the lord.



Berla Mundi works with Media General where she is one of the Television Station’s Morning Show Hosts.



She has over the years been able to transition from Lifestyle and Entertainment Presenter to a Morning Show Host.