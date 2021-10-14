World Sight Day: Glue used for eyelashes risky - Optometrist

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 October 2021

An Optometrist, Dr Emefa Titiati, has cautioned women against the use of glue for their eyelashes.



She explains the use of glue on the eyelid is risky as it burns the cornea (which is the black in the eye).



She adds that the use of some facial cosmetics leaves some particles on the eyelid, which can cause allergies.



Speaking on GTV’s morning show on World Sight Day, she said, “The glue they use for eyelashes can be risky. It can burn the cornea which is the black of the eye. Some people have also used facial cosmetics for so long, and they come and look into their eyes by pulling their eyelids and the eyes are stuck with so many particles so it turns to give them allergies. So I will personally discourage those glue on the eye,” she said.



Ghana today, October 14, 2021, has joined the world to celebrate World Sight Day to create awareness on the need for stakeholders to take action to reduce blindness in the country.



