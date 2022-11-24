World Cup: I'll go naked live on socials if Black Stars trump Portugal - Sista Afia

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Sista Afia has indicated that she will go naked and throw herself into a pool live on social media if Ghana wins against Portugal.



She clarified it will only happen if Ghana beats Portugal by 3 goals to nil, however.



The 'Asuoden' hitmaker said this on Twitter.



"If Ghana score[s] 3-0 against Portugal on Thursday, I will go naked and drop myself in a pool on live [laugh cry emojis] so God help me [prayer hand emojis]," she said.



Since she made the announcement, near-naked pictures of the Ghanaian Highlife/Afropop artiste has been trending on the Elon Musk-owned platform.



Reactions under the tweet are divergent.



For the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Tomorrow Thursday, 24 November, the team, led by Coach Otto Addo, will face Portugal in their first match at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



Meanwhile, Sista Afia's latest offering is titled 'Makwe', a song released on Tuesday, 2 August.