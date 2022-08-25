Worlasi’s work is generation-defining – Lecturer

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A lecturer at the English department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, has lauded Ghanaian musician Worlasi’s music and work as ‘generation-defining’.



On Monday, 22 August 2022, he hosted the singer and rapper as a guest-lecturer in his English class dubbed ‘ENGL 314: Introduction to African Literature’; a third year core course offered at the English department at the University of Ghana, Legon.



Speaking to Class News’ Prince Benjamin, Dr. Opoku-Agyemang explained the focus of the class.



“Students engage with novels, plays, short stories, digital work, spoken word, and music that reflects the breadth and depth of African creativity.”



In view of this, he revealed why Worlasi was invited to address the class.



“Worlasi is a great creative artist whose work is generation defining. As such, it was a privilege to have him come to class as a guest lecturer/artist.”



“The students listened to specific songs of his such as We All Go Die, Comot and Never Running Out, and then asked questions on different aspects of his craft, experiences, perspectives, etc,” he added, throwing light on some of the class’ activities.



Satisfied with Worlasi’s engagement with his students, Dr. Opoku-Agyemang stated, “I’ll also be relying on him for further engagements in this manner.”



He also noted that in the past, “We have done similar things with Kojo Cue, Poetra Asantewa and Reggie Rockstone. Unfortunately, they all joined our class during COVID so it was online.”



This makes the artiste and visual artist Worlasi’s visit unique because "this was the first proper engagement with a creative artist,” he added.