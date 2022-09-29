You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 29Article 1632383

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Worlasi announces new single with Kwabena Kwabena

Worlasi Worlasi

Singer Worlasi has announced the impending release of a new song titled ‘Caveman’.

Stating that the song will be out on streaming platforms on Saturday, October 1, 2022, he also indicated featuring Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena on it.

Worlasi made the announcement on Twitter with a snippet of the song attached in a visualizer which spans 17 seconds.



