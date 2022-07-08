Wontumi collaborates with the National Theatre to resurrect 'Concert Party'

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: GNA

The National Theatre of Ghana has partnered with Wontumi Communications to bring back one of Ghana's oldest stage dramas, "Concert Party".



The partnership would see the two bodies combine for the production of the concert, which was billed to start in the month of August.



Speaking at the re-launch of the Concert Party, Mr Fredua Ofori-Atta, Board Chairman of National Theatre, congratulated Wotumi Communications for spearheading the initiative of reviving the "Concert Party".



He said the partnership would help promote performing arts in the country, which was key to the strategic objectives of the National Theatre of Ghana.



"Concert Party as a cultural and art concept has been around for decades. It has its own unique history in Ghana. Through the concert party, we have benefited from the skills of actors, musicians, and scripters as well as audiences across the country.



"Concert Party" offers more advantages to our socio-cultural development. It is entertainment, educational, and a social mobilizer. It brings harmony to society and also represents an icon of our culture," he said.



Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as "Chairman Wontumi," said he was delighted to join forces with the National Theatre in reigniting the Concert Party which, according to him, taught him a lot in his youthful days.



Chairman Wontumi said reviving the concert party was vital in sustaining our cultural heritage so that it could be passed on to future generations.



He promised to use all his multimedia platforms to support the course of reviving Concert Party, having urged corporate bodies to come on board and support their course.



The Concert Party was initiated in the early years of the 20th century and was produced by the National Theatre.



It grew over the years and became very popular both at live shows and on Ghana Television and has travelled beyond the shores of Ghana to Germany, Italy, the USA, and Canada.