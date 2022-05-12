Wontumi Radio: Chairman dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay?

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wontumi Radio starts operation



Delay makes a comeback, hosts drive time show on Wontumi Radio



Listeners applaud Delay for returning to radio



Earlier in February 2022, while gearing up for the burial of her late father, Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to hint at possible employment with Wontumi Radio.



Afia who seemed elated at that time, stormed social media with the news which drew congratulatory messages from several well-wishers and friends including members of her ‘mafia’ gang.



“Thank you, Chairman Wontumi. Do u see it coming?? Wontumi FM,” Afia wrote as caption to a photo of herself and Chairman Wontumi, owner of the radio station.



Prior to this, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was spotted on several occasions either at Afia’s home or his office and the public was not privy to the reasons for his frequent visits.



Rumours of their friendship were confirmed when he was seen at the comedienne’s late father’s funeral where he donated an amount of GH₵5,000 among other gifts to her.



However, not much has been heard with regards to Afia and Chairman Wontumi’s encounter.





Recently, a video in which Chairman Wontumi was seen convincing Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, to take up a job at his firm surfaced online.In the said video which went viral, Wontumi was willing to offer Delay who seemed reluctant, any amount of money in order for her to start work as soon as possible."Delay on the 2nd you must start work, you cannot disappoint the fans. Anything you want just name it," he said.Delay hesitantly responded with; "Chairman but I am not ready for radio.""You are ready, whatever I want, I get it, I am Wontumi, you can't delay me. You must work in Wontumi radio, thank you," Chairman insisted.Few weeks after, Delay took up the job as a drive time show host on Wontumi Radio and many have wondered what happened to Afia Schwarzenegger’s appointment.On her part, the comedienne who has been keeping tabs on events has been throwing shades on social media. On May 12, 2022, she said her post was not an indication she was heading to Wontumi FM.Meanwhile, Delay has been lauded by a section of the public for what they describe as an exceptional comeback as she hosts the 'To Wo Bo Twi Me' drive time show.Delay in 1999 started her broadcasting career with Life FM in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region. She joined Top Radio, Accra, in 2005 as a midmorning show host until 2007. Between 2007 and 2016, she worked with Oman FM. While at Oman FM in 2008, Delay started her television show ‘The Delay Show’ which has been vibrant to date.