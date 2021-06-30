You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 30Article 1298233

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Women with small nipples have small clitoris – Sex coach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dzifa Sweetness is a sexpert Dzifa Sweetness is a sexpert

Sexpert, Dzifa Sweetness has deduced from her observation and personal surveys that women with small nipples also have small clitorides (clits).

Talking to host, Adwen the Love Doctor during the special pool edition of eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, Dzifa stated that she knows this for a fact because her conclusion is based on answers that she got from female friends, ladies at the saloon and several other women.

“Any woman whose nipples are small has a small clit too. I did a little survey and from what I gathered, a lot of women who have difficulty in reaching orgasm happen to have small clits as well as small nipples”, she shared.

The sex coach opined that the size of a woman’s clit plays a role in sex and women with big clits specifically do not have a hard time reaching orgasm during sex. “If you’re a woman with a big clit, it’s the best because even when you’re bathing and you touch it slightly, you can get wet”, she said.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Social media users 'hijack' Akufo-Addo's post on Toyota power plant with attacks

Sports

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan forced to delete 'Mbappe penalty miss' tweet

Business

The 1D1F initiative is a means for job creation

Over 10,000 youth in Ada to be employed under 1D1F

Africa

Nnamdi Kanu is leader of the pro-Biafra group IPOB

Repatriated Biafra leader was arrested in Kenya - Ex-govt official

Opinions

John Peter Amewu

Please, spare us the abstruse legalese: Commonsense dictates that there’re conspirators in the shady PPAs!