Women with small nipples have small clitoris – Sex coach

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sexpert, Dzifa Sweetness has deduced from her observation and personal surveys that women with small nipples also have small clitorides (clits).



Talking to host, Adwen the Love Doctor during the special pool edition of eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, Dzifa stated that she knows this for a fact because her conclusion is based on answers that she got from female friends, ladies at the saloon and several other women.



“Any woman whose nipples are small has a small clit too. I did a little survey and from what I gathered, a lot of women who have difficulty in reaching orgasm happen to have small clits as well as small nipples”, she shared.



The sex coach opined that the size of a woman’s clit plays a role in sex and women with big clits specifically do not have a hard time reaching orgasm during sex. “If you’re a woman with a big clit, it’s the best because even when you’re bathing and you touch it slightly, you can get wet”, she said.