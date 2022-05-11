Women with fishy smell around their private parts is a turn off for men – Grandpa

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, has revealed that women with a fishy smell around their private parts are a huge turn-off for men during sex.



According to him, most women with fishy smells are not particular about their private parts and are very reluctant to do anything about it.



“Some women know that they are not neat down there but they are reluctant to do anything about it. Some are also scared to tell anyone about it and ask for help because they think the person will mock and laugh at them,” he said.



In an interview with Adwen on etv Ghana’s adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’, Grandpa said there are few desperate men who can put up with that smell and still go ahead to have sex with a lady just to release stress.



He added, “any real man, will never have sex with a woman who is not neat”.



He further advised women to make it a priority to keep their reproductive parts neat every time, whether they are sexually active or not.