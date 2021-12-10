Women with big buttocks are the cheapest film props ever – Comedian Waris

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian Waris discloses the cheapest props in movie production



Popular Ghanaian comedian, Waris has disclosed the main reason why women with huge bums are mostly used as main leads in movies or comedy skits.



The comedian who is fond of recruiting women with huge butts in his productions said such women happen to be the cheapest props any actor could find.



“Having someone with that kind of body stature is the cheapest props we could get as actors and entertainers. It’s nice, it gives the video a vibe. Mostly, guys want to watch and it gives you views. Normally, that is the main reason why we use them.” He told Talkertainment host Elsie Lamar.



Waris added that contrary to popular notions, he doesn’t have any personal interest attached to women with huge backsides.



“Most of them are actually actors but they just happen to have that kind of body and personally, I don’t have any interest in them,” he stated.



Touching on his achievements in a highly competitive industry so far, Comedian Waris said;



“I haven’t gotten to the peak of my career but I’m just trying to live as the new genre and energy in the industry.”



