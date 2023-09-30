Women who promote sexuality through music easily become public enemies – Mzbel

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has established that people tend to abhor female musicians who promote sexuality.



Sharing her past experiences, Mzbel said in her quest to promote sexuality, a lot of things happened during her music journey.



“When you are a woman who promotes sexuality you annoy people and that energy alone combined can have an effect on you. A lot of things happened to me in the past like I’ve been attacked on stage which I nearly lost my life and I have also been involved in a horrible accident.



“It’s not everything that comes to social media because during my days social media wasn’t loud so a lot of things that happened to me most people didn’t hear it,” she stated.



Emphasizing the effects of these things, Mzbel added,



“It’s frightening because as for women our dealings are some way and people take sexuality to be something bad. When a woman stands on stage to show her buttocks we see it to be bad but it’s not a bad thing and that makes women more annoying to some people.