You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 30Article 1853711

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Women who promote sexuality through music easily become public enemies – Mzbel

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has established that people tend to abhor female musicians who promote sexuality.

Sharing her past experiences, Mzbel said in her quest to promote sexuality, a lot of things happened during her music journey.

“When you are a woman who promotes sexuality you annoy people and that energy alone combined can have an effect on you. A lot of things happened to me in the past like I’ve been attacked on stage which I nearly lost my life and I have also been involved in a horrible accident.

“It’s not everything that comes to social media because during my days social media wasn’t loud so a lot of things that happened to me most people didn’t hear it,” she stated.

Emphasizing the effects of these things, Mzbel added,

“It’s frightening because as for women our dealings are some way and people take sexuality to be something bad. When a woman stands on stage to show her buttocks we see it to be bad but it’s not a bad thing and that makes women more annoying to some people.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Nigel Gaisie and Alan Kyerematen

Kyerematen and the golden key: Nigel Gaisie's prophecy pops up amid Alan's resignation

Sportsleading sports icon

Mohammed Kudus holds off an opponent

Mo running the show - West Ham celebrates Kudus' ball holding prowess

Businessleading business icon

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

You can't manage an economy yet promising commercial use of electric cars – Bawumia challenged

Africaleading africa news icon

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur: Duane Davis charged with 1996 murder of rapper

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe (left), Arthur Kennedy (right)

Are these two individuals members of NPP?