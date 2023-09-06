Women who give birth to a lot of kids become tattered and unattractive – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nana Kofi Agyeman, otherwise called Oboy Siki, a popular Kumawood actor has said no sensible woman will give birth to four kids.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview, the controversial movie star said women who give birth to a lot of children become tattered and unattractive.



In a video monitored by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, he said, “Any woman who is sensible enough won’t allow a man to have more than four children with her in this modern-day."



“I mean no sensible woman will have more than four children nowadays with her husband or whoever she’s staying with.



“Even as a woman if you give birth to plenty of children you become tattered and it’ll get to a point where your husband won’t find you attractive anymore,” he added.



The veteran Ghanaian actor has previously boasted of his womanizing prowess and has revealed that his time on earth will come to an end in 2024.