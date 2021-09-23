Women who enhance their breasts, buttocks to attract men have low self esteem – Counselor

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The outspoken Marriage Counselor Mrs. Charlotte Oduro has urged ladies to value themselves and have the self-confidence to desist from enhancing their breasts and buttocks just to attract men.



According to Mrs. Charlotte Oduro, most ladies who undergo liposuction do not believe in themselves and that without the enhancement, men will not propose to them.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Entertainment show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mrs. Charlotte Oduro advised ladies to think about the side effects after enhancing their breasts and buttocks rather than thinking of how to attract the opposite sex.



“Majority of the ladies are lazy and they only think about doing things that will attract men so they can be taken care of,” Mrs. Charlotte Oduro said.



Mrs. Charlotte Oduro added, “If you are a lady and you allow a man to sleep with you because you need Range Rover and others then you are cheap.



“Ladies who value themselves will never enhance their breast and buttocks to attract men. If you are a lady and you have small breasts and buttocks value it and stop doing things that will make you attract men.”



She emphasized that “there is a motivation behind ladies who enhance their breast and buttocks but they don’t know it makes them cheap”.



“Why do you have to enhance your buttocks and breast just to attract the big men in town. Those ladies are just lazy and cheap and they don’t want to stress themselves to get what they want in life,” she emphasized.