Women who do makeup are evil - Prophetess Gifty Pinamang

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: Francis Appiah

Wearing makeup is a worldwide custom that has become more socially acceptable recently than you might think.



However, Prophetess Gifty Pinamang has a different opinion about make-up and the people who wear it.



Wearing make-up, according to her, is evil and not from God.



In an interview with Mr Appiah on MO7 TV, the prophetess stated that wearing make-up is a sin.



She mentioned that wearing makeup is a curse.



She urged all women to stop wearing make-up and to appreciate their natural bodies.



She stated that painting your face does not make you beautiful, but rather makes you appear scary.



She added that "most women these days have no interest in what God says. The Bible has no meaning or value to them. They are not concerned with pleasing God. They are only interested in pleasing themselves or being accepted by people."



