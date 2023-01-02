'Women tolerate cheating more in marriages' – Actress

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede, has said that ladies tolerate cheating more than men in marriages.



She made this statement during a discussion on extra-marital affairs on TVC.



She said women tolerate cheating more than men because they have “bigger hearts” and “motherly instincts”.



“My own take on this issue of cheating is that I think why men don’t tolerate women cheating is that they don’t have a big heart,” the actress said.



“Women have bigger hearts, we can tolerate, we can forgive even with our day-to-day people we come across and stuff like that. Women are nurturers, so motherly instincts a lot of times help us contain some certain situations that we find ourselves in. So for men that can’t take it like you said if you find out and it’s a secret then you guys can manage it," she added.



Jegede described men as children, adding that she never believed such until her encounters with them revealed such.



“There are cases when it comes out like that. First of all, men are like children, they’ve said that thing a thousand times. I never used to believe it so much until I entered into it and I got a lot older.



“Then I see some people I probably have a relationship with and I go home and I’m like, ‘what’s The former difference? I think they really don’t grow. I see my son throw tantrums and I’m like, ‘this is the same thing this man just did,” she stated.