Women shouldn’t agree to be housewives – Lawyer advises

Source: myxyzonline.com

A Private Legal Practitioner and marriage counsellor, Lawyer Frederick Asamoah has advised women not to agree to be housewives.



According to the lawyer, women should also have a vision and a job they can survive on rather than depending on their husbands.



However, if they are solely dependent on their marriage they get affected by the least things and they lose their value as well.



“Before marriage a woman should have a vision and get something you can survive on your whole life shouldn’t be on marriage, If you base your whole life on the marriage and man the least thing you are affected,” he said.



Speaking to Dakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on 'My Lawyer My Counselor' show on TVXYZ, Mr Asamoah revealed that, marriage will just be an add up to a woman’s life if she already has a job.



“As a woman have your own vision in life then you have the ability to be there for yourself, with that marriage comes as an addition but a lot of women have left everything, there’s nothing, so immediate the man messes up its either they die or whatsoever”



He further advised men to allow their wives to work.



“A woman that works it improves her psychologically and she’s not useless, Men should allow their wives to work," he advised.