Women should be respected for the work they do – Omotola

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian actress and Philanthropist, Omotola Jalade Ekiende has stated that respect should be accorded to every woman for the hard work they engage themselves in.



The Nigerian actress believes that every woman who works hard to feed herself and others should be given the necessary respect and acknowledgement.



Omotola appeared as a special guest at the just-ended Women of Valour which was organized by the Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.



After Omotola as part of sharing her experiences shared to empower other women, added that every hardworking woman needs to be respected.



She said, “Women need to be respected for the hard work that they do, that they bring to the table and that they have expressed, you know in the lives. If you see a woman who works very hard, respect her for what she does and let her get what is due for what she does”.



However, Omotola also shared that the perception that ‘a lady slept her way through’ to garner her achievements which is made by some people anytime they see their fellow colleague succeeding is uncalled for and needs to stop.



Explaining her argument, she mentioned that there are some men who also sleep their way through to make it in life but they are not been associated with it hence, the act of poking into someone’s private business is uncalled for.



“We heard one of the speakers say with everything that she has accomplished, someone said she slept her way to the top. This is something you hear a lot and it needs to stop. What people do in their privacy is not your business and it does not take away from the hard work.



“There are many men that are more slut than women but we do not define them by the women they sleep with. I understand the differences as well. Respecting that I understand it but it still needs to stop. Enough of it already”, she explained.



Check out the video below:







