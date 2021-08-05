Women's contribution to the film industry has been enormous - Kofi Adjorlolo

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: GNA

Kofi Adjorlolo, a veteran Ghanaian film actor and producer says women have significantly contributed to the massive growth of Ghanaian movie industry over the past years.



He said this at the nominee announcement of the 2021 Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) where the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Mercy Aseidu, Christiana Awuni, Gloria Sarfo, Bernice Asare, Phillicitas Kyei, and Ellen White have all been nominated for the Outstanding Woman in Film category.



Speaking to GNA Entertainment at the sidelines of the nominee announcement, Mr. Adjorlolo stated that women playing prominent roles in film continue to inspire the younger generation and have also aided in telling the Ghanaian story better.



"Women in general deserve all the motivation to make society a better place considering the impact they make in their respective endeavours. For women in the film industry, the roles they play enhance the beauty of the story considering how Ghanaians tell their story.



"Their presence in our movies enhance motherhood and we can't certainly do away with them and their impact on the industry has been very phenomenal and they deserve this recognition," he said.



He lauded ASKOF Productions organizers of the awards for taking such a bold step in recognizing the efforts being made by women in the movie industry and the society in general.



Mr. Adjorlolo welcomed the government's $25 million investment in the film industry and prayed that monies allocated would be used judiciously in order to make Ghanaian film gain the needed traction especially at the international level.



