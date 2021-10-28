Women like married men because they are responsible – Relationship publicist

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

A relationship publicist and blogger Abena Magis has revealed that women like married men because they are responsible.



According to her, it’s believed that most married men are caring and can cater for a woman.



"A lot of women like married men because they are responsible. Every married man is believed to care of and can cater for a woman,” he said.



Speaking to Ama Pomaa Kyekyeku on “Tontonsansan” show on TV XYZ, the publicist said most women force themselves on married men, just because they see such men as responsible.



"Most women call other married men to express their feelings towards them. They end up assuring (these) men not to disclose the relationship if they inform them about their homes. A lot of women now trap married men to be in relationship with them rather than the younger ladies.”



Nevertheless, sometimes mothers fight for their sons-in-law if they see that their marriage is good.



"Most mothers target their sons-in-law. They like them when they see their children especially females are enjoying their marriage and wish as theirs."