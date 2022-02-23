Women in music cannot go beyond 10 years in Ghana – Ziggy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Entertainment critic and presenter, Ziggy, has asserted that women in music cannot stay consistent in the industry for as long as ten years plus.



According to him, this is one of the problems that exist in Ghana and that is what happens when a country has ‘accidental leaders’.



“We have sat down and realized that women in music in this country cannot travel beyond ten years consistently but we have women in parliament and a gender ministry fighting for affirmative action and equal opportunities”, he said.



He said this when speaking with Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra entertainment show which airs on Happy98.9FM.



He noted that the talk about affirmative action and equal opportunities for women should not only be on girl child education or teenage pregnancy, but should also be channeled to pushing women in music in Ghana, and that can be a whole project on its own.



“Start a three-year project that you want to raise three women in the country to be like Angelique Kidjo. It should be the onus of the gender ministry. Collaborate with MUSIGA and the creative arts on that agenda and set up a deliberate policy to back it”, he advised the gender ministry.



Ziggy assured that if this is done, then, female musicians in Ghana can have a better future in the industry and upcoming ones will also be motivated to get into the field.