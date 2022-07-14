Women are their own enemies – Harryboo

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Professional nail technician and Pension Officer, Harryboo, has stated reasons why females always have issues in their friendships.



According to her, females find it difficult to forgive offenses and can’t let things go. “Because of this most of them envy each other.”



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on ETV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, Harryboo said, “If two ladies are friends, and one does something to the other that the other doesn’t like, although they would smile with each other, deep down they haven’t forgotten about it nor forgiven themselves but it’s different with men.”



She explained that men can argue today and you’ll still see them smiling and eating together the next minute “but it’s never seen when it comes to women.”



“With ladies even if they’re forced to talk, they’ll start giving themselves attitude so it should be checked,” she added.



Harryboo noted that as compared to men, there’s a lot of envy amongst women which needs to be checked and worked on.



“They might even be friends but just because she’s moving higher to a different level than her friend breeds envy. So if there’s an opportunity or a position she won’t fit into but knows you’re fit for, she will never recommend you because she doesn’t want you to overtake her,” she added.



She insisted that women hardly support each other although they claim to do so and thinks this should be corrected if the relationship amongst females has to be improved.