Women are skilful cheaters than men - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counsellor believes that women cheat better than men



Counsellor explains why men change when they start cheating



Women are naturally skilful at cheating



When it comes to having extramarital affairs or double-dating, women can cover their traces without being caught in the act, this is according to Counselor Charlotte Oduro.



However, the same can not be said about men because their composure changes when the new woman offers them a better sex experience.



They are easily swayed and find themselves giving their wife or girlfriend less attention just because the sex from the other side is good.



"When a man meets a woman who gives him good sex, he gets overwhelmed, it takes over his mind. He starts showing actions and acts like he's never had sex, but for a woman, even when the sex is good she still knows how to take care of herself without you ever finding out."



Speaking on Okay101.7FM with host, Abieku Santana she explained that: "For men, once they are all alone, they start smiling and imagining things. Their speech and actions change all of a sudden. Most women are very smart, they can easily figure out when a man is cheating because they totally change toward them."



Counsellor Oduro argued that women are naturally skilful when it comes to cheating because they know how to play their cards well.