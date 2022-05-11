Women are God in their own rights – Counselor asserts

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Relationship and Marriage Counsellor, Catherine Onwioduokit, has described mothers as female versions of God who carries the womb.



“So basically, she’s a man with a womb, bears, nurtures, cares for and protects her children. A mother is also anyone who has under her umbrella children whom she’s responsible for. A Godly mother is not just a mother but one who brings God into her life. By reason of consciously bringing God into her life, she knows that she is mothering not for herself, but to expand the kingdom of God and produce children after the likelihood and nature of Christ,” she explained.



She admitted that, although it is a huge task “it’s something that a woman must do as a mother intentionally.”



In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect show, she said, “You might be called a mother but, it’s the responsibility you carry out that actually places you on the motherhood mantle. I may give birth and not be responsible, but by reason of the fact that people know my biological children, I will be called a mother.”



Catherine noted that despite all this, mothers should ask themselves if it is the same report heaven had of them. “At the end of the day, I would have been the reason why a child is introduced to the world, and that child is destroyed literally because I did not know the responsibility that comes with motherhood.”



She added that unfortunately there are some mothers who do not take responsibility for their children.



“I think we should leave the entitlement responsibility of just because I gave birth to you, you are mine. We need to rather take on the responsibility and take care of our child. This way it can be truly said of you whether on earth or above that you were truly a mother who gave birth with the knowledge that motherhood has to do with taking care of the seed you have produced,” she said.