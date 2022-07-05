Women and money caused collapse of many music groups - Keche Andrew

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Singer Andrew condemns music group split



Keche calls for unity in the industry



A number of popular music groups have collapsed



There have been several rumours about the splitting up of popular music groups in Ghana and in most of these instances, the breakups were devastating, bringing an end to their reign in the industry.



Music lovers have often had their hearts shattered by news of the collapse of their favourite group. In most instances, singers who pursued a solo career, couldn't find their feet in the industry.



A member of Keche, one of the last standing groups in Ghana, has identified women, money and misunderstanding as the major factors that leads to such break ups.



Keche Andrew has thus charged his colleagues not to throw away the years of hard work over petty fights that usually center around women or money.



"Look at Ghana accepting Keche, I mean Africa, worldwide, the communities and over the years, you will wake up and because of little money or woman or misunderstanding we say we're leaving this company. We suffer to sell our music to the people.



"We've experienced it, everything. These three major things are what we heard caused the collapse of music groups but we (Keche) have overcome all these things. Look, maturity," Andrew charged.



VVIP, Praye, Galaxy, Ruff N Smooth, Wutah, 4x4, and 5Five, are among popular music groups that have collapsed despite their impact and reign in the country.









