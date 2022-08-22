Woman who wore sheer dress to musical concert arrested in Rwanda; faces 2 years imprisonment

Entertainment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Rwanda authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman, Liliane Mugabekazi, who wore what has been described as "shameful clothing" to a musical concert by French singer, Tayc.



Liliane when found guilty of "public indecency' will face up to 2 years imprisonment.



A statement by prosecutors said "She attended the concert while wearing clothes that reveal her private parts... clothes that we call shameful...It is on these serious grounds that we ask the court to remand Mugabekazi for 30 days."



The story of Liliane Mugabekazi currently in police custody has attracted tons of reactions across the continent with a section of social media users calling for her release.



However, some authorities in the Central African country including the former Justice Minister, Johnston Busingye, have backed the move citing the high rate of immorality and indecency.



"The current issue of our young men & women who drink & drug themselves unconscious, appear in public literally naked is objectionable. I support the efforts of leaders, RNP, parents, youth, media etc to address it," he tweeted on August 15.





