Woman who mercilessly slapped husband on live radio finally apologizes

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Violent wife apologizes to husband for public harassment



Wife fights husband as marital glitch escalates



Couple resolve marital issues on live radio



A woman who earlier slapped her husband in the studios of AdomFM has rendered a public apology to him.



In a video making rounds on social media, the woman who appeared remorseful was captured on her knees, pleading with her husband.



She also rendered an apology to an elderly woman perceived to be her husband’s mother.



One can recall that the angry wife, without hesitation, gave her husband a messy slap following an accusation by the husband that she constantly keeps solid waste and urine in their bedroom.



What was meant to be a settlement of a dispute between the unidentified couple who were seated in the studios of Adom FM turned into a nasty scene when the woman angrily assaulted her husband.



This was after the man in a bid to register his displeasure about his wife’s misconducts during Adom FM’s ‘Obra’ show alleged that his wife pays no attention to personal hygiene.



But, in a latest development, the woman who seems to have been called to order was captured on social media, pleading for forgiveness whiles holding her child.



Her husband on the other hand seemed unmoved by the apology as he failed to even look in the direction of his wife.



Watch the video below:



