Woman traumatised after her ex-lover and his friend allegedly raped her

Tabloid News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A woman by the name, Moda, who lives in Kumasi has sadly recounted how his ex-lover, Yaw Boafo, a sub-chief at the Offinso Palace together with his friend, Akwasi Kyei ganged up and raped her.



According to her, she dated one of the suspects, Yaw Boafo for a year.



Narrating her ordeal on Oyerepa Afufuo, she disclosed that they slept with her countless time.



"Yaw Boafo called and told me he has some issues to discuss with me. I met him and his friend at Atinga junction in Kumasi," she stated.



Moda explained that Yaw Boafo asked her to accompany him to the friend's house for a bag.



“Yaw Boafo, 50 years, asked me to accompany him to his friend, Kyei's house to carry a bag. When we got there, he told me we are not here for a bag but I'm coming to have sex with you," she told Aunty Naa, host of the show.



According to Moda, her effort to prevent Yaw Boafo couldn't succeed because his friend, Akwasi Kyei, a plywood seller, joined him. She claimed they forcefully had sex with her.



“I was struggling with Yaw Boafo, but his friend Akwasi Kyei came in and started losing his belt, they eventually slept with me simultaneously," Moda sadly explained.



Watch video below:



