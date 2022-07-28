Woman smooches Nana Tornado publicly

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Nana Tornado has allowed a fair-coloured woman with a blonde hair extension to fondle his nipples and touched his body.



In a video shared by the controversial socialite on his Instagram story, he raised his shirt as though to strip naked while he performed something close to a lap dance for the woman.



The socialite dancing erotically, donned a green shirt which he matched with skinny black jeans that exposed the piercings on his nipples while he smoked a cigarette.



In another video on the socialite's Instagram story, he was spotted with bundles of cash which he disclosed was about $75,000 while hanging out with friends.



Meanwhile, in a recent video he shared on social media, Nana Tornado has warned Afia Schwarzenegger, to be careful of Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle, because she is a crazy woman who outmatches her.



According to the controversial socialite, Kofi Adomah’s wife was brought up in a good home which explains why she is keeping her cool after Afia insulted her husband.



He also reported that Miracle has dared to deal with Afia Schwarzenegger for coming at Kofi Adomah.



Tornado in a video report he shared on his Instagram, said, “I have released the atomic bomb I wanted to give them but Kofi begged me saying, he wants the sleeping dogs to lie, but his wife, Miracle, says she won't let this slide.



