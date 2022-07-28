You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 28Article 1592075

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Woman smooches Nana Tornado publicly

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Nana Tornado dances erotically play videoNana Tornado dances erotically

Nana Tornado has allowed a fair-coloured woman with a blonde hair extension to fondle his nipples and touched his body.

In a video shared by the controversial socialite on his Instagram story, he raised his shirt as though to strip naked while he performed something close to a lap dance for the woman.

The socialite dancing erotically, donned a green shirt which he matched with skinny black jeans that exposed the piercings on his nipples while he smoked a cigarette.

In another video on the socialite's Instagram story, he was spotted with bundles of cash which he disclosed was about $75,000 while hanging out with friends.

Meanwhile, in a recent video he shared on social media, Nana Tornado has warned Afia Schwarzenegger, to be careful of Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle, because she is a crazy woman who outmatches her.

According to the controversial socialite, Kofi Adomah’s wife was brought up in a good home which explains why she is keeping her cool after Afia insulted her husband.

He also reported that Miracle has dared to deal with Afia Schwarzenegger for coming at Kofi Adomah.

Tornado in a video report he shared on his Instagram, said, “I have released the atomic bomb I wanted to give them but Kofi begged me saying, he wants the sleeping dogs to lie, but his wife, Miracle, says she won't let this slide.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

NPP MPs expected to lose their seats

Ursula Owusu, Amewu, Afenyo Markin, 14 other NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Cornerstone chairman, Nana Fitz

How I plotted Nyaho Tamakloe's downfall to make way for Nyantakyi as GFA President - Nana Fitz recounts

Businessleading business icon

Traders in parts Kumasi fear the infiltration of their money with fake 200 cedi notes

Fraudsters invade markets in Kumasi with fake GH¢200 notes

Africaleading africa news icon

Emmanuel Macron, French President

Russia-Ukraine war: Europe must help Africa produce more food – French president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The symbolic communication of President Akufo-Addo