Woman recounts number of abortions carried out in her 18-year-old marriage

LifeStyle of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A 45-year-old Ghanaian woman who desires to remain anonymous has shared the story of how her husband forces her to go through an abortion procedure anytime she gets pregnant.



Worried about her husband’s behaviour, she has called on the Nsem Pii team to help her out.



Married for 18 years with four children, she has undergone a total of 4 abortions on account of her husband.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s Boneka Edition of the NsemPii show, she said, “Worse part is he does not even cater for myself nor the children and rather complains and insults me when I demand anything.”



She noted that this pushed her to the point where she ended up cheating on him with another man who showed interest in her and treated her with respect.



“This other man was giving me money, the attention, and every other thing I wanted, so I was attracted to him and had sex with him,” she said.



She highlighted that things have also been tough for her family and especially her business and blames these misfortunes on the abortions she has carried out.



She complained that her husband of 18 years treats her with no respect, barely gives her sex, and does not make her happy.



“He is always helping outsiders and strangers but not his family. It takes a lot of complaints for him to take care of us,” she shared.



Left to her alone, she would have filed for divorce but is still in the marriage because of her children.



“He has no respect for me, but for the sake of the children and how young they are, they need both parents in their lives, and that is why I’m still there,” she explained.