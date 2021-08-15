Woman advises wives to stay away from their husbands' phones or risk divorce

Tabloid News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Single mother of three, Christina Amissah has warned wives and girlfriends to stay clear of their husband and boyfriends phones if they want to stay married.



The divorcée stated on SVTV Africa that most often in relationships, either one may be cheating. Whereas some make it obvious to their partners, others can hide it for years without their knowledge.



“Someone will date another while in a marriage and you'll never find out. Others will also rub it in your face because you may not be doing something right. So if you still want your wife or husband, don't pick up their calls.



"Some people are just too curious. It may not always be that, it could be a business call and picking up might ruin the business,” she told host, DJ Nyaami.



Christina however indicated that she does not want to rush into a relationship even though she has plans of marrying again.



