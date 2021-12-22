Wode Maya to sponsor free air tickets for lucky subscribers to celebrate major milestone on Youtube

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya is just about a thousand followers from hitting a major milestone on video streaming app, Youtube.



If you are a regular viewer on his channel, you might have known what all this buzz is about.



The vlogger has been canvassing for his subscriber base to hit one million followers on Youtube, a target he set for himself somewhere during this year.



Now that the target is getting near with just 9 days to end the year, Wode Maya is planning to surprise some of his avid subscribers with free air tickets to any African country of their choice.



The gesture is to mark the milestone which the youtuber has been aiming for months.



