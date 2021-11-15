You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 15Article 1402528

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Wizkid wins Best African Act at the MTV EMA 2021

Nigerian singer, Wizkid Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has bagged the award for the Best African Act in this year’s edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Wizkid beat other amazing singers such as Tems, Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae, and Focalistic to emerge winner.

In a congratulatory message shared on their Instagram page, organizers of the event wrote, “HUGE congratulations to BIG WIZ @wizkidayo for winning Best African Act! From Lagos to the world #MTVEMA #StarBoyHQ.”

The elated singer, also shared a short clip of his announcement as he wins the Best African Act at this year's MTV EMA 2021.

Find the complete list of EMA winners below

Best Artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

WINNER: Saweetie

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

WINNER: Måneskin

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Yungblud

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"

Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"

Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi

