Wizkid shines at AFRIMA, wins Best African Artiste Award, 2 others

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid made it big at the just ended AFRIMA as he won three awards.





This comes barely week after he won the Best African Act in this year’s edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards, EMA.





He was named the Best African Artiste of the year at the 2021 African Music Awards, AFRIMA, held on Sunday night at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.





Out of four nominations, Wizkid won three awards at this year’s AFRIMA, beating his colleagues such as Burma Boy, Davido, South Africa’s Blaq Diamond, Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), Focalistic (South Africa), Makhadzi (South Africa), MHD (Guinea), Omah Lay (Nigeria) and Malian Aya Nakamura.





He also won the Best Song of the Year and Best African Collaborations.