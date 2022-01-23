Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy Award-winning singer, Wizkid has said a win for every musician the country produces will look good for the country.



In a video that was cited by MyNigeria, he said: “People haven’t seen [us show each other love]. There’s actually unity, these niggas are actually cool. We’re all friends, we’re all family, we all love each other… I want to see everybody win and I’m sure everybody feels the same about us.



“No matter how bad we feel about each other, we still want to see each other win. So we have to show the fans in the videos, collabs and shows… It’s very important, man. It’s important for our people at home sef, all those people fighting genocide, who want to kill themselves.”



Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid, the country's most successful music exports have in recent times have reportedly been at loggerheads.



A viral video of Wizkid and Davido made the rounds on social media on Saturday, January 22 to loud virtual cheers from fans while Burna Boy and Davido recently settled their beef.



Pulse said Olamide was also seen in the studio with Wizkid and Davido recently.