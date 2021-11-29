Wizkid’s spectacular entrance at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert in O2 Arena, London

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, on Sunday, November 28, made a grand entrance at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert in O2 Arena, London.



The award-winning singer, arrived on stage from an elevator surrounded by smoke as fans screamed in excitement.



Wizkid took the 02 Arena by storm, thrilling fans to his amazing songs as they all sang along.



Some awesome performances of the night were Tems, Buju, and American artiste, Chris Brown.



It has been recorded that Wizkid is the first African musician to sell-out the London 02 Arena on three occasions.



Watch the video of his spectacular entrance below,



