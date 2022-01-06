Wizkid’s 3rd babymama advices Davido’s 1st babymama

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Following Davido’s first baby mama rants, Wizkid’s third baby mama and manager Jada P is offering unsolicited advice to ladies.



She took to her Instagram story to emphasize the importance of knowing the wrong people and the wrong environment.



According to Jada, being around the wrong people and the wrong environment can make a person forget her worth. She added that young ladies should always know their worth and remain focused.



While many might see it as advice, it can also be interpreted as a shade to Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu.



Jada P's post comes minutes after Sophia hopped on Instagram to rant because social media users accused her of fighting Davido’s second baby mama in a club over Davido.



