Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Wizkid's 'Essence' remix which featured Tems and Justin Bieber won the Best Collaboration category at the 2022 BET Awards, making it the first African song to win an award outside the Best International Acts category.



The win also makes Wizkid the first Nigerian and African to win an award outside the same category.



The 2022 edition of the BET Awards was held on Sunday, July 26 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



Wizkid had previously won the BET HER Award as a featured artist on Beyonce's 'Black Skin Girl.' However, with 'Essence,' he becomes the first African lead artist to win a category other than the International category.



Alongside Davido, Burna Boy, and Tiwa Savage, Wizkid has been one of the major players leading the afrobeat international push.



Other contenders in the category include:





- DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - 'Every Chance I Get'



- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'



- Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'



- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'



- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Whole Lotta Money (Remix)'







